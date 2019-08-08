94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BRPD to announce details on grant aimed at fighting crime

Thursday, August 08 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul is expected to release more details Thursday afternoon about a grant awarded to law enforcement aimed at reducing crime.

The grant is funded through the U.S. Department of Justice.

Grant information:

-A comprehensive violence reduction strategy created by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to leverage the broad spectrum of existing DOJ resources

-A new DOJ model to deliver strategic, intensive TTA in an “all hands” approach

-A site-specific effort designed to complement existing local antiviolence efforts

-Three-year engagement aimed at increasing crime-fighting capacity

