BRPD: Teenager arrested after stealing electric scooter, shooting owner in the head along Staring Lane
BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge teenager accused of shooting someone in the head and causing a brain bleed after stealing an electric scooter was arrested on attempted murder charges.
Jamal McKenzie, 17, was arrested by Baton Rouge Police on Wednesday after he allegedly held a person at gunpoint and took his electric scooter along Staring Lane.
The man then chased McKenzie on foot. By the time he caught up with McKenzie, the teen pulled a gun out and "three to nine shots striking the victim in the head." The gunshots grazed the scooter owner's head, causing internal bleeding.
Police said that McKenzie was found off Staring Lane on Stoney Creek Avenue. The scooter was found in the same area, BRPD added.
McKenzie was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery.
