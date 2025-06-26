BRPD: Teen arrested in Choctaw Drive shooting that left 1 dead, 5 hurt near after-hours club

BATON ROUGE - A teenager was arrested in connection to a shooting at a Choctaw Drive nightclub that left one dead and five others injured, police said Thursday.

Baton Rouge Police said the 15-year-old suspect was arrested following an investigation into the parking lot shooting that left Prenesha Wagner dead Sunday night.

BRPD officials said that, throughout their investigation, they seized six guns, towed eight vehicles and collected over 160 shell casings.

The arrest of the unnamed teenage suspect was the first made after the shooting, though six people were detained in the aftermath. The teen was booked into the Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center on one count of principal to first-degree murder and six counts of principal to attempted first-degree murder.