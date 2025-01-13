BRPD: Suspects in Florida Blvd. shooting that hit nursing home were not in a gang, not targeting anyone

BATON ROUGE - Two men who were arrested over the weekend after Baton Rouge Police officers said they saw them driving down Florida Boulevard firing out of the window were not in a gang and were not targeting anyone in particular, police said Monday.

Police said one of the stray bullets hit a nursing home cafeteria. Thankfully no one was hurt.

"It was two guys messing around, being reckless, being irresponsible," Lt. L'Jean McKneely, public information officer for BRPD, said.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said around 2 a.m. on Sunday, an officer saw shots being fired from a truck on Florida near Sherwood Forest Boulevard headed east. Officers stopped the car less than two miles down the road near Little John Drive, with police adding that they found guns and bullet casings.

Police questioned 24-year-old Brian Ramos-Rodriguez and 21-year-old Hector Perez de la Rosa, who admitted to shooting the gun while driving.

Arrest documents list Perez de la Rosa as being from Guatemala, however a spokesperson from BRPD did not comment on the immigration status of either suspect.

The men were arrested and booked for discharge of firearms when prohibited, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal carrying of a firearm and illegal use of weapons. Rosa was booked for additional charges of reckless operation of a vehicle and no driver's license.