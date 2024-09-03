96°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD Special Response Team at scene of reported gunfire on Connell Street

2 hours 52 minutes 29 seconds ago Tuesday, September 03 2024 Sep 3, 2024 September 03, 2024 12:20 PM September 03, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop, Bess Casserleigh

BATON ROUGE - BRPD's Special Response Team blocked off a part of Connell Street near Florida Boulevard on Tuesday morning after gunfire was reported at a home in the area.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said there were no victims in the reported shooting, but officers are working to get someone out of the home where the gunfire happened. People at the scene said the shooting happened at a home that was being used as a barber shop.

BRPD's SRT unit brought an armored vehicle to the scene around 12 p.m. after an hour of working to get the person out of the house.

Trending News

An ambulance is staged at the scene, but no injuries have been reported.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days