BRPD Special Response Team at scene of reported gunfire on Connell Street

BATON ROUGE - BRPD's Special Response Team blocked off a part of Connell Street near Florida Boulevard on Tuesday morning after gunfire was reported at a home in the area.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said there were no victims in the reported shooting, but officers are working to get someone out of the home where the gunfire happened. People at the scene said the shooting happened at a home that was being used as a barber shop.

BRPD's SRT unit brought an armored vehicle to the scene around 12 p.m. after an hour of working to get the person out of the house.

An ambulance is staged at the scene, but no injuries have been reported.