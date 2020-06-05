92°
BRPD shares photo of pair who fled crash that left motorcycle cop hurt
BATON ROUGE - A police officer on a motorcycle was struck on Scenic Highway Friday.
The crash happened around 10 a.m. on Scenic Highway near Blount Road. Authorities said a BRPD motorcycle officer was hit while responding to a separate crash.
The officer was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, Baton Rouge Police said in an update on the situation.
The department released a photo hours later showing two people who allegedly fled the area after the crash, including the driver.
