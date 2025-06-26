BRPD seeking information on Chestnut Street hit-and-run that severely injured 75-year-old

BATON ROUGE - Officials are seeking information on a hit-and-run on Chestnut Street that left a 75-year-old woman with severe injuries.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened on June 15 around 8:30 p.m. Investigators believe an unknown vehicle struck the woman as she walked home from the store and fled the scene with no attempt to offer assistance.

Family identified the woman as Dorothy Tillman has been in the ICU since the crash. She has a broken wrist, arm, ankle and may lose her foot due to the person running over her feet.

Her granddaughter Derion Tillman said that Dorothy is set for another surgery and will have to learn how to walk again.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is urged to call 225-344-7868.