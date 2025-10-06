BRPD searching for two Florida Boulevard burglary suspects

BATON ROUGE — Burglary detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for two people accused of burglarizing a Florida Boulevard business.

BRPD said that the two people are believed to be responsible for the robbery of a business in the 7700 block of Florida that happened early Oct. 2.

One person ran from the scene, while another left on a bicycle, BRPD added.

Anyone with information about these individuals is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or the police.