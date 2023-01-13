54°
BRPD searching for suspect in multiple Capital heights, Garden District burglaries

Friday, January 13 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a suspect that is believed to have been involved in multiple burglaries around the capital area. 

According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the suspect is believed to be tied to multiple burglaries around Capital Heights and the Garden District. The suspect is believed to have stolen multiple firearms. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (224) 344-7867.

