BRPD searching for suspect connected to fatal shooting Saturday night

Sunday, November 01 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Saturday night off Mohican Street near Plank Road.

Baton Rouge Police say they were called to the 3900 block of N. 38th Street around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. When they arrived on scene they found 37-year-old Justin Abadie in his car suffering from gunshot wounds. Abadie was transferred to a local hospital where he later died.

Police are still investigating, anyone with information is asked to call, Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

