BRPD searching for robber of mall jewelry store
BATON ROUGE - Detectives are searching for a man who robbed Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry at the Mall of Louisiana Monday afternoon.
He walked into the store around 4 p.m. and asked to see a particular piece of jewelry. He then grabbed it and ran out. He got away in a dark gray compact vehicle, police said.
The robber is a slim white man with long dark curly hair. Police believe he is 25 to 32 years old and just over six feet tall. He wore a black shirt with green sweat pants. He has a face tattoo and tattoos on his right arm.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect can contact the Robbery Division at 389-3845 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
