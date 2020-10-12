76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD searching for robber of mall jewelry store

2 hours 7 minutes 40 seconds ago Monday, October 12 2020 Oct 12, 2020 October 12, 2020 9:11 PM October 12, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Detectives are searching for a man who robbed Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry at the Mall of Louisiana Monday afternoon.

He walked into the store around 4 p.m. and asked to see a particular piece of jewelry. He then grabbed it and ran out. He got away in a dark gray compact vehicle, police said. 

The robber is a slim white man with long dark curly hair. Police believe he is 25 to 32 years old and just over six feet tall. He wore a black shirt with green sweat pants. He has a face tattoo and tattoos on his right arm.

No injuries were reported. 

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect can contact the Robbery Division at 389-3845 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days