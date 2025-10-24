56°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD searching for person who robbed air conditioning worker in late July
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are searching for a person who allegedly robbed an air conditioning worker over the summer.
BRPD said that the worker was robbed in late July while servicing an air conditioning unit on West Sunset Hill Avenue.
Anyone with any information about the suspect or crime is asked to call 225-344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2 Your Town St Francisville: 'The Beast' mountain biking trail
-
DOTD crews starting months-long work to patch, overlay La. 30 in Iberville...
-
Denham Springs Police: Person dead after being struck by vehicle while trying...
-
Amite Police arrest man who allegedly burglarized multiple cars, properties over two...
-
Members of LSU baseball national championship team visit kids at Our Lady...
Sports Video
-
Brusly, Madison Prep among area teams to pick up wins Thursday night
-
LSU women's basketball dominates in first exhibition game
-
New Orleans Pelicans game plays role in FBI gambling probe tied to...
-
LSU women's basketball hosts Mississippi College in first of two preseason exhibition...
-
Three LSU women's basketball players named to coaches' preseason All-SEC teams