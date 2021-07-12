85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD searching for missing woman with memory loss

42 minutes 48 seconds ago Monday, July 12 2021 Jul 12, 2021 July 12, 2021 5:04 PM July 12, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a person with memory loss who has been missing for a day.

Police said Monalita Allen, 57, was last seen at 4800 Joseph St on July 11. They said she is 5'5" and 186 lbs.

Police said Ms. Allen has a disability and also has memory loss.

Trending News

Anyone who has seen Monalita Allen or has information on her whereabouts should contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at (225) 389-2000.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days