BRPD searching for missing nursing home resident with dementia

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a missing 63-year old man last seen Saturday.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Vandy Young is a resident at Capital Oaks Nursing home and was last seen Saturday around 4 p.m.. Young was last seen wearing a white cap, a black polo, light jeans, socks, and Crocs.

Young reportedly suffers from dementia, schizophrenia, and bipolar disorder.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the BRPD at (225) 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.