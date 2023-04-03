77°
BRPD searching for missing nursing home resident with dementia

1 hour 20 minutes 24 seconds ago Monday, April 03 2023 Apr 3, 2023 April 03, 2023 8:11 AM April 03, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a missing 63-year old man last seen Saturday. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Vandy Young is a resident at Capital Oaks Nursing home and was last seen Saturday around 4 p.m.. Young was last seen wearing a white cap, a black polo, light jeans, socks, and Crocs.

Young reportedly suffers from dementia, schizophrenia, and bipolar disorder. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the BRPD at (225) 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

