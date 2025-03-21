BRPD searching for missing elderly man last seen two months ago

63°
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a missing man last seen leaving a Baton Rouge hospital more than two months ago. 

John Bibbins Jr., 78, was last seen Jan. 17 leaving Our Lady of the Lake Hospital on Hennessey Boulevard.

Bibbins is around 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 230 pounds. Police said his hair is styled in a short black and gray afro.

Anyone with information should contact BRPD at 225-389-2000.

