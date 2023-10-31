48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BRPD searching for man who shot, killed woman Sunday night

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police officers are looking for a man accused of murdering a woman Sunday night. 

Baton Rouge Police Department said 37-year-old Daniel White shot 39-year-old Leticia Elliot during an argument around 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Jackson Avenue. Elliot died from her injuries on Monday. 

Police say White is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should call 911. 

