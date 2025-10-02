74°
BRPD searching for man accused of stealing meat from Albertsons on Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are searching for a man accused of stealing from the Airline Highway's Albertsons' meat department. 

Police said that the man entered the store on a mobility cart carrying a backpack. He is then seen on security footage placing several pieces of meat into the bag and leaving the store without paying.

The man was then seen getting into a large passenger vehicle resembling a Lincoln Town Car, officials added.

