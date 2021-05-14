BRPD schedules press conference to discuss internal corruption investigation

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department will hold a news conference next week to discuss an ongoing investigation into corruption within its narcotics division, which has been the subject of numerous Investigative Unit reports in recent weeks.

Police said the conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday. No other details about what will be discussed at the briefing were immediately available.

In recent months, corruption uncovered in the department's narcotics division has led to hundreds of local drug charges being dropped by prosecutors. A former BPRD officer told WBRZ, in a tell-all interview with Chris Nakamoto, of coverups, quotas and discussions of planting evidence that happened among narcotics officers.

One officer accused of stealing drugs from an evidence locker and giving them to a friend was arrested earlier this year. Four high-ranking members of the narcotics division were also transferred to uniform patrol as the WBRZ Investigative Unit learned in March that BRPD was investigating the allegations of corruption within its ranks.