BRPD schedules news conference to discuss recent wave of violent crime

Friday, January 21 2022 1:48 PM
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department scheduled a news conference next week to discuss efforts to combat violent crime throughout the city. 

The briefing, scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Monday, comes just a week after nine people were shot in five separate shootings on Martin Luther King Day. Three people were killed in the rash of violence.

The department said it also plans to talk about recent arrests.

WBRZ will stream the news conference live on WBRZ.com.

