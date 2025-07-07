BRPD says they arrested alleged juvenile escapee; Office of Juvenile Justice says no escapes reported

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police said Monday that they arrested an alleged juvenile escapee from Bridge City Youth Center, but the Office of Juvenile Justice says the "youth in question did not escape."

Police said that the 15-year-old and 19-year-old Lawrence Journee were both arrested along St. Gerard Avenue.

Police said that the man and the juvenile were both armed and led police on a short pursuit on foot. The two, who also had drugs on their persons, were then apprehended, BRPD noted.

Officers also recovered an AR-style pistol equipped with an auto-sear, which is used to convert the weapon into a machine gun, as well as a Glock handgun.

The 15-year-old was then booked into the juvenile detention center on drug, gun and resisting an officer charges.

Journee was also arrested on drug, gun and resisting arrest charges, as well as property damage and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile charges.

When asked by WBRZ why the 15-year-old's alleged escape was not announced, the Office of Juvenile Justice said that they "do not have any escapees from any of our secured facilities."

"When there is an incident involving a youth at a non-secure residential group setting, OJJ reports whether the youth is an escapee, runaway or missing person, as well as whether the youth is a delinquent or status offender — then a warrant is filed," OJJ said.

WBRZ also reached out to BRPD for more information.