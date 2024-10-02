BRPD says text messages spreading rumors of gang initiation violence are not credible

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police said Wednesday that it was made aware of a series of text messages circulating in the community that alleged possible violence surrounding possible gang initiations.

A BRPD spokesperson said that there is no credible evidence to support these rumors.

This is not the first time BRPD has seen messages like this. The spokesperson said that "these same text messages have been circulated before, alleging the same cause for concern in previous weeks this year, as well as years prior."

"We encourage everyone to stop spreading these unfounded messages," BRPD said.