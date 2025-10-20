BRPD says it was spread across Baton Rouge on Saturday following shootings

BATON ROUGE— After multiple shootings across Baton Rouge on Saturday, Baton Rouge Police said it was stretched thin across the city.

BRPD was investigating a fatal shooting at McDonald's on Prescott Road near Airline Highway on Saturday around 11:15 a.m. Police reported 22-year-old Sedrick Taylor was shot and killed after the agency believed the incident happened during a narcotics transaction.

Hours later, there was a shooting on Southern University's campus during it's homecoming game around 5:00 p.m. Officials said the suspects are in custody but the names have yet to be released.

BRPD spokesperson L'Jean McKneely said there's been a decrease in shootings but even one is way too many.

"We don’t talk about the fact that the numbers are down because people don’t feel like it’s down,” McKneely said.

McKneely said officers were spread across Southern's campus even while crime happened in other areas. He said the agency did its best to make sure everyone was safe.

“We need additional officers to assist us in making it even more safe and handling traffic congestion," McKneely said. "We're pushing forward with a new innovative idea as far as using technology and additional officers and putting them in certain places."

McKneely said help from the community does make a huge difference, but the agency is continuing to make strides in its effort.

“We want to make sure that we put the arrests out in a timely manner so the citizens of Baton Rouge know that we’re out there effectively affecting crime, and we’re arresting those perpetrators that are committing crime,” he said.

McKneely said the agency is still investigating the shootings that took place on Saturday and more information will be released as it becomes available.