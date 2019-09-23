90°
BRPD says goodbye to longtime patrol horse
BATON ROUGE - Police are mourning the loss of one of their original mounted patrol horses, named 'What About Bob.'
What About Bob had been with the Baton Rouge Police Department for 13 years. The 25-year-old Percheron Thoroughbred Cross was a patrol horse for 22 years of her life. She recently died of natural causes, police say.
"Her service and dedication is appreciated and will be greatly missed," police wrote on Facebook Monday.
