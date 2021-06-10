79°
BRPD responds to shooting on N. Harrells Ferry Road

1 hour 16 minutes 42 seconds ago Thursday, June 10 2021 Jun 10, 2021 June 10, 2021 9:34 PM June 10, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown

BATON ROUGE - One person is injured after a shooting broke out on North Harrells Ferry Road on Thursday night.

Police responded to a call around 9:15 p.m. about a gunshot victim. The extent of injuries and condition of the victim is unknown at this time. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more details. 

