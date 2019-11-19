51°
BRPD responds to reported fatal shooting near North Foster Drive
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting after one person was found dead at a home near North Foster Drive.
The call came in just after 9:30 p.m. Authorities say the body of a person was discovered when they arrived on the 5200 of Ritterman Ave.
No other further details were reported.
