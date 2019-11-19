51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD responds to reported fatal shooting near North Foster Drive

46 minutes 14 seconds ago Tuesday, November 19 2019 Nov 19, 2019 November 19, 2019 9:48 PM November 19, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting after one person was found dead at a home near North Foster Drive.

The call came in just after 9:30 p.m. Authorities say the body of a person was discovered when they arrived on the 5200 of Ritterman Ave.

No other further details were reported.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days