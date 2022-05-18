72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BRPD responding to fatal early morning shooting near Florida Blvd

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a deadly shooting along Florida Blvd. near Sharp Ln. early Wednesday morning.

Authorities say the incident occurred around 3 a.m. The coroner was on scene.

This is a developing story.

