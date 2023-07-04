BRPD reminds residents to be responsible and safe during downtown Fourth of July event

BATON ROUGE - The Fourth of July firework show spreads excitement across the capital area, and the Baton Rouge Police Department wants to make sure it brings out a sense of security as well.

"We have officers on every intersection. We're asking people not to bring ice chests to downtown Baton Rouge tonight. And if they see any type of suspicious activity to go ahead and give us a call," BRPD Corporal Saundra Watts said.

Rank and file officers will not be the only ones on duty at the event.



"We do have officers from our specialized divisions that will be down there working as well as our uniformed patrol officers to patrol and to help keep everybody safe this holiday season," Watts said.

BRPD encourages everybody to go downtown and watch the show instead of making their own.

"Popping fireworks as we know is illegal in the city of Baton Rouge, as well as East Baton Rouge Parish. You can either be cited, a citation or you can have the fireworks confiscated or both could happen."

BRPD wants everyone attending to be mindful of what's going on around them and they have a message to those who may put others in harm's way.

"If anyone is caught shooting a weapon they will be dealt with in accordance with the law. Because we need to also remember that when you choose to fire a weapon, what goes up must come down and we have no idea where those projectiles or bullets are going to land," Watts said.