BRPD releases images of man accused of fatal September shooting
BATON ROUGE - Police are trying to find more information about a suspect in a shooting that left a 44-year-old man dead.
The Baton Rouge Police Department released images of a man riding a bicycle in the area of North Acadian Thruway on Sept. 13 where a shooting happened around Brady Street.
The shooting left 44-year-old Johnny Green dead just as he was arriving home.
The person pictured is believed to be the person who shot and killed Green, police said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
Photo via the Baton Rouge Police Department.
