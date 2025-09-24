BRPD recognizes 2 corporals for intervening after store clerk shot

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police on Wednesday recognized two officers who wrestled a handgun away from a man moments after he shot a store clerk in the arm last month.

Cpls. Johnathan Stewart and Joseph Stewart were investigating a disturbance at the IHOP restaurant on Harding Boulevard on Aug. 22 when they heard a gunshot at the nearby Race-Trac gasoline station. At the gas station, they found the clerk trying to disarm the man.

Joseph Stewart pinned the man's wrist to the ground, while Johnathan Stewart took the woman away. Eventually, Johnathan Stewart disarmed the man.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the agency noted the officers' response, threat recognition and the actions take to save a life or prevent injuries.