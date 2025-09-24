79°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD recognizes 2 corporals for intervening after store clerk shot
Trending News
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police on Wednesday recognized two officers who wrestled a handgun away from a man moments after he shot a store clerk in the arm last month.
Cpls. Johnathan Stewart and Joseph Stewart were investigating a disturbance at the IHOP restaurant on Harding Boulevard on Aug. 22 when they heard a gunshot at the nearby Race-Trac gasoline station. At the gas station, they found the clerk trying to disarm the man.
Joseph Stewart pinned the man's wrist to the ground, while Johnathan Stewart took the woman away. Eventually, Johnathan Stewart disarmed the man.
In a Facebook post Wednesday, the agency noted the officers' response, threat recognition and the actions take to save a life or prevent injuries.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Pope Leo XIV appoints new Archbishop of New Orleans
-
Man accused of punching home after being asked to leave arrested after...
-
3 people shot at immigration detention facility in Dallas and the shooter...
-
Two dead after Amtrak train in Mardi Gras Line hits vehicle in...
-
Local organization remembers anniversary of Battle of Baton Rouge during American Revolution
Sports Video
-
New Pointe Coupee stadium to be named after Patrick Queen
-
LSU football to face Arkansas, Ole Miss and Texas A&M in new...
-
LSU will not play Alabama yearly in SEC's new 9-game conference football...
-
WATCH: Brian Kelly previews LSU-Ole Miss game in Oxford
-
Ju'Juan Johnson makes most of opportunity