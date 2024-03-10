BRPD: Pursuit of stolen vehicle resulted in car crashing into houses, gas leak

BATON ROUGE - A car crashed into multiple houses Sunday morning after a police pursuit, resulting in a gas leak, according to officials.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the crash happened due to a police pursuit of a juvenile driving a stolen car. The juvenile crashed into the front porch of one house before hitting another, causing the gas leak, and was subsequently taken into police custody.

Officials say the incident happened around North Street and North 39th Street.

The first house was occupied by one person and the second was vacant. No injuries were reported.

The public is being asked to stay away from the area while crews work on the scene.