BRPD: Pursuit of juvenile driving stolen vehicle resulted in car crashing into houses, gas leak

BATON ROUGE - A juvenile driving a stolen car crashed into two homes at the end of a police pursuit Sunday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the police chase ended at 10:30 a.m. when a juvenile driving a stolen car crashed into two homes on Odell Street and broke a gas meter.

BRPD said the juvenile crashed into the front porch of one house before hitting the next, causing the gas leak, which was contained by 12:15 p.m., according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

The first house was occupied by one person and the second was vacant. No injuries were reported.

WBRZ spoke to the affected homeowner, who wishes to remain anonymous. She said she sits on her porch every morning and is thankful she was not hit.

Even though the chase ended with a crash, police spokesperson Saundra Watts said officers were following vehicle pursuit policy.

"We don't want to get in vehicle pursuits. That is not something we want to do. We want to be able to take people into custody willingly, but a lot of times, when you have these juveniles that are out here involved in crimes, these are the things that they do. It was a stolen vehicle and our officers followed policy and the suspect was taken into custody without further incident," Watts said.

Following the crash, the suspect fled the scene and was caught a block away, in another resident's backyard. BRPD said the juvenile threw a firearm during the pursuit, which was later obtained.

He is currently being held at the Juvenile Detention Center on charges that have not been released.

Watts said she believes officers did what was needed to bring the suspect to justice.

"We just want to make the public aware that our officers are out here patrolling and when we see things and they make these reports that their vehicle is stolen, and we get behind the perpetrators and these bad actors who are out here continuously committing crimes, we will do what we need to do to bring these people to justice and also to ensure the safety of the public," Watts said.