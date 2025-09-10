89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BRPD: Police working shooting on North 47th Street, one person injured

Wednesday, September 10 2025 4:18 PM
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Police officials are investigating a shooting on North 47th Street, the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed.

One person was seriously injured, officials said. The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m.

