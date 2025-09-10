89°
BRPD: Police working shooting on North 47th Street, one person injured
BATON ROUGE - Police officials are investigating a shooting on North 47th Street, the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed.
One person was seriously injured, officials said. The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m.
