One person hit by crossfire on Beechwood Drive, victim found more than half-mile away on Byron Avenue

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured at least one person Monday night.

BRPD says that a man with a gunshot wound was found along Byron Avenue near Maple Drive, though officers believe that the actual shooting may have happened along Beechwood Drive, around 0.7 miles from where the victim was found.

BRPD officials said they believe the person who was injured was caught in the crossfire of two people who began shooting at one another after an argument. After being struck, the victim drove to Byron Avenue.

The victim's injuries were non-life-threatening, police added.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact law enforcement.