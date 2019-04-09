BRPD: Person found shot to death inside car off Plank Road

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for answers after a man was killed late Saturday night.

Authorities are investigating the murder of 33-year-old Travis Carr who was found in the driver's seat of a Nissan Altima. He was found around 11:40 p.m. in 5000 block of Stearns Street, off Plank Road.

There are no known motives or suspects at this time.

BRPD is asking anyone with information to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869.