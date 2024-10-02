75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BRPD: Person arrested in Interstate 110 road-rage shooting

1 hour 36 minutes 53 seconds ago Wednesday, October 02 2024 Oct 2, 2024 October 02, 2024 7:13 PM October 02, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A person was arrested Wednesday after shooting at a car that hit their vehicle on Interstate 110. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 25-year-old Dornisha Ray was riding in a car headed south along I-110. Around 11:30 a.m., the car was sideswiped by another vehicle, Ray pulled out a gun and shot at the car. Officers said a man in the other vehicle was hit by the gunfire. He was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. 

Ray was arrested and booked for attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and aggravated criminal damage to property. 

