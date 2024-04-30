63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BRPD: Pedestrian struck on Florida Blvd., transported in critical condition

6 years 1 week 1 hour ago Monday, April 23 2018 Apr 23, 2018 April 23, 2018 8:22 PM April 23, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to reports of a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle Monday evening.

BRPD tells WBRZ the incident was reported just after 8:00 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Florida Boulevard near N. 12th Street.

Sources say the victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

