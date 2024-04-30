63°
BRPD: Pedestrian struck on Florida Blvd., transported in critical condition
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to reports of a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle Monday evening.
BRPD tells WBRZ the incident was reported just after 8:00 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Florida Boulevard near N. 12th Street.
Sources say the victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
