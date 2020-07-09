BRPD participating in anti-violence march at capitol later this month

BATON ROUGE - Police officers are partnering with local activists for an anti-violence demonstration outside the state capitol building.

The Baton Rouge Police Department says it will team up with ChangeBR225 on July 18 for a solidarity march against violent crime in capital city communities. The march is scheduled to begin 8:30 a.m. at city hall and will culminate on the steps of the capitol.

