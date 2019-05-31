93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD: Pair accused of stealing $3k from tobacco shop

2 hours 2 minutes 50 seconds ago Friday, May 31 2019 May 31, 2019 May 31, 2019 2:21 PM May 31, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects accused of stealing from a tobacco shop earlier this month.

On May 8, police say a male and female entered Hi Life Wonderland Tobacco Shop on West State Street and stole around $3,000 in merchandise. The heist happened between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The pair was seen leaving in a dark colored vehicle.

Anyone with information on their identities is asked to contact police at (225) 389-3824.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days