BRPD: Pair accused of stealing $3k from tobacco shop

BATON ROUGE - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects accused of stealing from a tobacco shop earlier this month.

On May 8, police say a male and female entered Hi Life Wonderland Tobacco Shop on West State Street and stole around $3,000 in merchandise. The heist happened between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The pair was seen leaving in a dark colored vehicle.

Anyone with information on their identities is asked to contact police at (225) 389-3824.