BRPD: Man shot near Delmont library

Monday, January 27 2025
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man was taken to a hospital Monday night after a shooting near the Delmont Gardens Branch Library. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. The victim walked into the library with a gunshot wound, asking for help.

BRPD said the victim was transported to a hospital but did not disclose their condition. 

No more information was immediately available. 

