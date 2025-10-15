71°
BRPD: One person dead after shooting on Greenwell Springs Road
BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after a shooting on Greenwell Springs Road, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.
BRPD officials said they received a call about a shooting in the 9000 block of Greenwell Springs Road around 6:33 p.m.
No other information was immediately available.
