BRPD: One man taken to the hospital after being shot in the midsection on North Street

Thursday, October 16 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — One man was shot in the midsection on North Street near N 36th Street on Thursday evening, according to BRPD. 

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, sources told WBRZ.

BRPD said no one had been taken into custody.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting. This is a developing story.

