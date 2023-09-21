77°
BRPD: One man dead after shooting on Cannon Street
BATON ROUGE – One man is dead after a shooting in the 4000 block of Cannon Street on Thursday night.
The shooting occurred around 11:20 p.m. after 22-year-old Jarivs Williams had an argument with a man at 4343 Denham Street. According to BRPD, Williams was shot while walking between Denham Street and Cannon Street.
BRPD says Williams was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the BRPD Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869.
