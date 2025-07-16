BRPD officers bring horse roaming South Gibbens Drive to LSU after 'slow horse pursuit'

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police were led on a "slow" pursuit earlier this week when they found a horse roaming South Gibbens Drive.

The BRPD officers found the brown horse Tuesday night before he led police on a pursuit.

The horse, whom the cops renamed Mr. Gibbens, was captured and secured before being brought to LSU.

"Mr. Gibbens was hand-fed and given lots of love to calm him down," police said.