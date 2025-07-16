93°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD officers bring horse roaming South Gibbens Drive to LSU after 'slow horse pursuit'
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police were led on a "slow" pursuit earlier this week when they found a horse roaming South Gibbens Drive.
The BRPD officers found the brown horse Tuesday night before he led police on a pursuit.
The horse, whom the cops renamed Mr. Gibbens, was captured and secured before being brought to LSU.
"Mr. Gibbens was hand-fed and given lots of love to calm him down," police said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Power restored after truck crashes, brings down utility poles in Ascension Parish
-
Livingston Parish library director ousted; four opposing board members resign immediately
-
Five, including two police chiefs, indicted on 10-year visa fraud scheme in...
-
Police identify man shot and killed on porch of Highland Road home...
-
41-year-old killed in early morning shooting in Baton Rouge