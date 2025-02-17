40°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD officer suffers minor injuries in crash Sunday night
BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge Police officer suffered minor injuries in a crash along Choctaw Drive on Sunday night.
Officials said the crash happened near the corner of Choctaw and North Foster drives around 8 p.m.
The circumstances of the wreck were unclear and only one officer was hurt.
Trending News
No more information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Black History Month: The rich history of Black debutante
-
LSU lab looking to make biodegradable Mardi Gras beads widely available next...
-
Men of SUSON recognized at Super Bowl Breakfast, say it opened door...
-
Three accused of stealing wood from construction site, throwing drugs out of...
-
One person found shot to death inside car on I-110