BRPD officer 'extremely critical' after hit-and-run on Joor Road on Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge motorcycle officer was in critical condition Monday after what may have been a deliberate a hit-and-run crash on Joor Road on Monday morning.
The crash happened around 11 a.m. near the intersection of Joor and Prescott Roads.
Investigators are examining whether the person driving the vehicle that hit the officer may have targeted him intentionally. A person was arrested a short time after the crash, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said.
She said the officer's condition was "extremely critical."
