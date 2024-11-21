BRPD officer placed on leave after shooting person during domestic call outside city limits

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge Police officer was placed on administrative leave after shooting a person during a domestic disturbance early Thursday morning.

Officers were dispatched to a North Sherwood Forest Drive home around 1:14 a.m. after receiving reports that one roommate attacked another with a knife.

Police said one officer confronted the knife-wielding man and asked him, unsuccessfully, to drop the blade. The officer then shot the violent roommate in the shoulder as they walked toward the officer with the knife.

While no officers were harmed during the call, the knife-wielding suspect was brought to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

While BRPD has investigated prior incidents at the location, the address is outside city limits. Police said that Louisiana State Police will investigate the incident further.