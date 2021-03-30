BRPD officer on court probation after pleading no contest to DWI crash with injuries

BATON ROUGE - According to The Advocate, a Baton Rouge police officer is on court probation until early 2022 after pleading no contest to driving while intoxicated in a February 2020 crash that left a second driver injured.

The news outlet reports that Officer Dave Davis Jr., a 31-year-old Ethel resident, was arrested on the DWI count and other charges after he allegedly ran a red light in his unmarked patrol car and hit another vehicle at the intersection of Airline Highway and Siegen Lane.

State Police said Davis became combative with medical personnel after the crash.

In an arrest report, troopers related that Davis appeared intoxicated when they arrived on scene and that he began screaming at EMS workers and firefighters when they tried to help him out of his vehicle.

Davis, who was not on duty at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty to running a red light and not wearing a seatbelt in addition to pleading no contest to driving while intoxicated.

"He pled guilty and took responsibility for his actions," Davis' attorney, Margaret Lagattuta, said Monday.

His one-year probation, handed down by District Judge Beau Higginbotham, requires that Davis complete a driver improvement program, obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow any recommended treatment, submit to random drug screens at his own expense, attend a MADD victim impact panel, remain alcohol- and drug-free, and remain arrest- and conviction-free.

Judge Higginbotham also fined Davis $400 and ordered him to pay $260 in court costs as well as a $50 fee to the Office of Motor Vehicles, in addition to performing 32 hours of court-approved community service work, half of which must be completed on litter detail.

Higginbotham added that Davis is responsible for paying restitution to the victim through civil litigation.

The Advocate notes that the judge is scheduled to review Davis' misdemeanor probation in mid-June.